Man wanted for Cherokee County kidnapping, robbery

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a loose man wanted on felony charges related to a kidnapping and robbery.

Officials say Jordan Nathaniel Hedden should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him should avoid approaching him and contact 911 or the Cherokee County Dispatch immediately at 828-835-3144.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jordan Nathaniel Hedden (Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Any received tips will be considered anonymous, according to the office.