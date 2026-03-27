Canton man sentenced for raping teenage girls in Canton

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The Brief A Canton man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of multiple child sex crimes. Monquezias Deshad Watts, 33, was sentenced to three consecutive life terms plus 25 years by a Cherokee County judge. The investigation began in 2021 after a 14-year-old victim came forward to report the abuse to Canton police.



A Cherokee County judge sentenced a 33-year-old Canton man to three consecutive life sentences plus 25 years in prison Thursday following his conviction on 10 felony charges involving the sexual abuse of girls.

What we know:

Monquezias Deshad Watts was found guilty of four counts of rape, five counts of child molestation, and one count of aggravated sexual battery. A jury convicted him one week prior to the sentencing hearing held by Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis.

During the trial, 28 witnesses testified, including five named victims and child abuse experts. Prosecutors stated that Watts targeted vulnerable girls under the age of 16, often assaulting them while they were sleeping or impaired by drugs or alcohol.

What we don't know:

While 10 felony convictions were secured, the jury acquitted Watts on three additional counts. It is not currently known if Watts plans to appeal the judge’s sentence or the jury's verdict.

What they're saying:

"Evidence presented at trial showed that this man has been acting with impunity for years. Victim after victim took the stand and told the same story of being victimized while they were high, drunk, or asleep," said Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope.

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway added, "This sentence delivers long-awaited justice for these young women. The defendant counted on these girls remaining silent or on others failing to believe them. He underestimated them, and he underestimated this community."

By the numbers:

3 : Consecutive life sentences handed down by the judge.

25 : Additional years added to the life sentences.

10 : Total felony charges Watts was convicted of.

28 : Witnesses who testified during the trial.

33: The age of the defendant, Monquezias Deshad Watts.

What you can do:

Authorities emphasize that child abusers often use grooming behaviors, such as isolating children or using fear to maintain control. To report suspected child abuse, you can call Child Protective Services at 855-422-4453. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911.