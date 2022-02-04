Expand / Collapse search
Woman reportedly missing after leaving Cherokee County home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Cherokee County
Christa Does (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are asking the public for help finding a Cherokee County woman who went missing Thursday night.

Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say Christa Does was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday leaving her home in Woodstock in a 2017 silver Toyota Rav4.

Does is described as being around 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 160 pounds. She has long brown hair.

The missing woman was last known to be wearing a yellow crew-knit shirt, black jacket, and sweatpants.

If you have any information that could help in the search for Christa Does, please call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

