21-year-old Cherokee County man on spectrum reported missing

Cherokee County deputies are searching for a young man on the autism spectrum who was reported missing Sunday evening.

Officials say 21-year-old Vance Lockridge was last seen in the area of Allmond Lane and Birmingham Highway.

Lockridge is 6-feet-1-inch tall, has short brown hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a turquoise Nike t-shirt that said "Just Do It" on the front, white striped shorts and sandals.

Officials say Vance is on the spectrum and is also epileptic.

If you see him, please call the Sheriff's Office immediately at 678-493-4080.