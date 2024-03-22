Cherokee County man convicted of strangulation, cruelty to children

article

Andres Felipe Sierra, 44, has been found guilty by a Cherokee County jury of multiple charges related to family violence.

The conviction includes aggravated assault by strangulation, two counts of family violence battery, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, and reckless conduct. This announcement was made by District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway on March 21.

The charges originated from an investigation conducted by the Woodstock Police Department concerning allegations of child abuse. The incident in question took place on February 26, 2023, in the Towne Lake area of Woodstock.

Over the course of a four-day trial, the jury listened to testimonies from a total of 11 witnesses, which included the victims, law enforcement officers, first responders, and medical professionals. Additionally, the State presented more than 100 exhibits as evidence.

After deliberating for slightly over three hours, the jury returned with a verdict of guilty against the defendant. The sentencing for Sierra has been scheduled for May 8 by Superior Court Judge Shannon Wallace.