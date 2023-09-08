Cherokee County man arrested for child porn out on bond

article

A Cherokee County man has been arrested on child porn charges.

Andrew Goodrick, 35, of Canton, was arrested this morning at his home on Ridge Brook Station. He is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the charges were the result of child pornography found on Goodrick’s computer.

Goodrick was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center and was later released on a $22,800 bond.