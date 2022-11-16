Federal judge dismisses inmate rape case against Cherokee County deputy

In July, a former inmate of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office sued the entity after claiming she was violently raped by a deputy assigned to the adult detention center there. Months later, a federal judge dismissed her case after a follow-up investigation found her allegations were "unsubstantiated."

In August, records show Sheriff Frank Reynolds asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to conduct an independent criminal investigation.

The GBI said the former inmate never reported the incident to law enforcement or the District Attorney's Office. Through what they said were extensive interviews and inquiries, the GBI deduced that the available evidence did not support the allegations.

"The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is an internationally accredited law enforcement agency, and we hold the highest standards of care for our inmate population," said Sheriff Frank Reynolds after the findings were reported. "We believe this case was without merit, and we are pleased with the court’s ruling."