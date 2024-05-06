Multi-county fugitive busted after 2 years on the run

article

A man wanted for crimes in Forsyth and Cherokee counties has finally been arrested after two years on the run.

Vanus Nichols, 42, was caught at a residence in Dawsonville by the Forsyth County Warrant Unit, the JCaF Task Force, Dawson County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Office. Officials said he tried to avoid them at first, but was taken into custody without incident.

Nichols had reportedly been on the run since April 2022, wanted on a felony probation warrant. His original charge was possession with intent to sell methamphetamine.

He is expected to face additional charges in Cherokee County where he was also wanted.