Cherokee County deputies shoot armed man, find his mother dead in home

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Cherokee County deputies shot an armed man outside a home during a welfare check, according to deputies. (FOX 5)

Cherokee County deputies shot an armed man outside a home Saturday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a home on Whisperwood Trail in Acworth for a welfare check. When they arrived, deputies said they encountered an armed man. The deputies shot and killed the 26-year-old outside the house.

One deputy was injured in the encounter. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Officials said that after the shooting, deputies reported smelling decay and went inside the house. Inside, they found the mother of the man shot by deputies. Due to the level of decomposition, the cause of death will be determined by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What's next:

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the woman’s death.

As per standard practice in the state of Georgia, the GBI will investigate the shooting.

What we don't know:

The names of the officer and deceased have not been released.

Officials didn’t say how the officer was injured.