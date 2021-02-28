Suspects wanted out of Alabama arrested, 1 of 2 suspects shot by police

article

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and other agencies ended a search for suspects who were wanted out of Alabama.

The two suspects were arrested Sunday, FOX has learned.

Authorities attempted to stop a vehicle Sunday at 137 Leo Taylor Lane in Ball Ground, Georgia. The address is located near the LAT sportswear facility.

Deputies attempted to make the traffic stop because the car's license plates were a match to another crime.

At some point the suspects ran into the woods were gunshots were fired, deputies say. Authorities later confirmed to FOX 5's Eric Perry that one of the two suspects were shot by a SWAT member.

An ambulance was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Investigators were unable to immediately confirm what specific crimes the suspects were accused of committing before they ran from the traffic stop.

The Georgia State Patrol and the GBI assisted in the search efforts on the ground. A helicopter was also used to help locate the suspects, investigators confirmed.

An investigation is ongoing.

