Canton man convicted of choking woman in 2023 assault

The Brief A Cherokee County jury convicted Desmond Herbin on Friday of a 2023 domestic assault. Herbin choked a woman until she lost consciousness as she tried to leave with her children. The victim escaped the Canton apartment and flagged down a driver to call 911.



It took a Cherokee County jury just 12 hours this past Friday to find a man guilty of choking a woman who was attempting to leave an abusive relationship in 2023.

What we know:

Desmond Marquis Herbin was convicted of false imprisonment, family violence battery, third-degree cruelty to children, and criminal trespass. He was found not guilty on a second count of third-degree cruelty to children.

The backstory:

On Nov. 20, 2023, the victim was attempting to leave the River Ridge Apartments in Canton when Herbin prevented her and her two children from departing. The jury heard testimony from nine witnesses describing how Herbin pushed the woman against a wall, took her cell phone, and choked her until she lost consciousness.

After recovering, she fled the residence and flagged down a passing motorist, who called 911. During the trial, prosecutors presented images showing visible red marks on the left side of the woman’s neck.

By the numbers:

5: The number of days the trial lasted

9: The number of witnesses

18: The number of exhibits presented during the trial.

12: The number of hours it took

What we don't know:

It is not clear when he will be sentenced.