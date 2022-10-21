GBI arrests Cherokee County man for sexual exploitation of a child

article

A 34-year-old Cherokee County man was arrested after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says child pornography was found during a search of his home.

Chantha "Bert" Pheuypraseuth was arrested on three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes started its investigation after receiving a tip Pheuypraseuth may have had possible online child sexual abuse material. That tip came through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Thursday, the GBI and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on his home and found enough evidence to take him into custody.

Pheuypraseuth was booked into the Cherokee County Jail.