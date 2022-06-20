2 killed, adults and boy hospitalized in Cherokee County car crash

Two adults and one boy are fighting for their lives following a deadly car crash in Cherokee County Sunday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says at around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to an accident on Yellow Creek Road.

According to investigators, a Ford F250 was heading south on the road when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

Officials say two passengers - identified as 71-year-old Eric Nuzie and 66-year-old Karen Nuzie - were killed in the crash.

An 11-year-old boy and two other adults have been transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. The driver of the car had minor injuries.

Deputies say all the people inside the F250 were family members from Florida who came to metro Atlanta for a baseball tournament.

The cause of the crash has not been released.