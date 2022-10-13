Cherokee County major was carrying narcotics unit challenge coins during DUI arrest, report says

article

A Georgia patrolman realized he arrested the director of a Cherokee County narcotics unit when he discovered two challenge coins during a search, according to an incident report.

Georgia State Patrol Cpl. James Hensley wrote in his report, after he arrested Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Maj. John New in Pickens County on Sept. 24 for Driving Under the Influence, he searched New's belongings and found coins labeled "CMANS" (Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad).

Hensley requested the Pickens County deputy responding to the crash make sure that Pickens County Adult Detention Center staff moved other inmates from the booking area before New arrived. New asked Hensley to place the challenge coins and his badge outside the jail. The Georgia patrolman left the items at Post 28 for New to pick up later.

A crash report states New lost control of his car while making a left turn and crashed into a tree. The patrolman said the car was driving "too fast" around the curve, considering the conditions. The car landed on its side.

New told the patrolman he was uninjured at the scene, according to the Department of Public Safety report.

The patrolman reported smelling "the strong odor of alcohol coming from his person," and New allegedly declined to say how much he'd had to drink. He declined a field sobriety test and blood test.

New was booked into Pickens County Jail.