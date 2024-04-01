Cheese-ify Your Locks: VELVEETA unveils 'Velveeta Gold' hair dye

article

VELVEETA, the beloved cheese brand, has just unveiled its latest innovation: Velveeta Gold hair dye! Yes, you heard it right, folks – now you can rock that cheesy glow from head to toe.

This semi-permanent hair dye promises to add a touch of creamy goodness to your locks, and it's conveniently available on Amazon.com for the low, low price of $7.50. But hurry, because once supplies run out, you might have to settle for regular ol' hair dye – and who wants that?

"La Dolce Velveeta is a lifestyle – always confident and forever in service of living by your own rules," said Stephanie Vance, Brand Manager for VELVEETA. "We are always looking for new ways to help fans live La Dolce Velveeta and hair was the perfect place for us to invite pleasure seekers to proudly express themselves and show off their unique style and individuality."

Leading the charge in cheesy chic is none other than the queen of self-expression herself, Julia Fox. She turned heads at Sunday night's Knicks game in New York City, sporting the Velveeta Gold hair with pride. Because why settle for boring hair colors when you can shine bright like a block of Velveeta?

"When VELVEETA shared what their brand is all about, it truly resonated with me as I am always trying to live life to the fullest and go all in for the things I love. I love my pasta and cheese so VELVEETA is an immediate yes and VELVEETA Gold hair is a look I can totally get behind," Fox said.

Julia Fox

VELVEETA Gold semi-permanent hair dye comes in a four-ounce jar which is enough to cover a head of short hair. For best results, apply thoroughly and evenly to dry hair and allow the product to process for twenty minutes before using a mild shampoo to rinse until water runs clear.

So, if you've ever dreamed of having hair that looks as delicious as it tastes, now's your chance.