Chattahoochee Riverkeeper launches swim guide showing water quality

Metro Atlanta residents looking to cool off in local waterways this summer will have a new tool to help plan safe outings.

What we know:

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper has launched a weekly water quality guide to indicate where E. coli levels are safe for swimming.

Each Thursday, the organization will collect and test water samples from various locations, including the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, Lake Lanier, West Point Lake, and Columbus. The results will be published in a user-friendly map format.

The guide will use green check marks to indicate areas with low risk of E. coli contamination and red "X" symbols to denote high-risk areas.