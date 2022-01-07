Expand / Collapse search
Chatham County police ask for help after dozens of manhole covers stolen

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
(Chatham County Police Department)

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Chatham County are asking the public for help solving a mystery of who stole dozens of manhole covers in a single day.

On Dec. 28, officials say that 30 manhole covers went missing from Whitefield Avenue near the Ferguson Avenue area.

"As you can imagine, these are not easy items to steal, stash away, or dispose of," the Chatham County Police Department wrote on Facebook. "If you saw any unusual activity that you think might be helpful in our investigation, or know someone suddenly in possession of manhole covers (no, seriously), please let us know."

Officials say there is a possibility of a cash reward for information that can lead to an arrest and indictment of this manhole thief.

If you know anything that could help the investigation, please call detectives at 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.

