Chase Redner: Funeral today for Georgia State Patrol trooper killed in I-75 crash

Family and friends will gather on Tuesday to honor the life of Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chase Redner, a week after he was killed in the line of duty while investigating a crash on Interstate 75 in Clayton County.

Redner was investigating a fatal crash involving an employee of the Georgia Department of Transportation on Feb. 20 when he was struck by a vehicle. Authorities have not released any details about the driver of the car or said if charges are pending.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered the flags at the state Capitol, in Cherokee County, and the state's Department of Public Safety facilities to fly at half-mast to honor the fallen trooper.

Who was Chase Redner

According to Redner's obituary, he had a "servant's heart," which led him to graduate from the University of North Georgia in 2017 with a degree in Criminal Justice. He then went on to graduate from the 103rd Trooper School with the Georgia State Patrol.

Redner reportedly loved serving his state and country through his role as a state trooper and was a member of the Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team.

The trooper loved soccer and the Atlanta United and enjoyed spending time in nature. He also loved animals and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville.

"He was a natural host who opened his doors to friends of any walk of life on many occasions and lived to share as much of life as possible with those closest to him." his obituary reads. "He will be deeply missed by his many friends, relatives, law enforcement family, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him."

He is survived by his mother, Linda Stancil-Redner of Dahlonega, GA, his fiancé, Leah Owens, of Cumming, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Trooper Chase Redner's funeral details

At around 9:20 a.m., Redner's body will be transported from Darby Funeral in downtown Canton to the Canton First Baptist Church off of Reservoir Drive. The route will go through downtown to Reinhardt College Parkway to Reservoir Drive and end at Mission Point.

The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Services will be streamed by the funeral home for those unable to attend.

At around noon, Redner's body will be taken to Indian Knoll Church on Hickory Flat Highway for his burial. While the burial is underway, officials will shut down nearby Avery Road.

Last week, his body was escorted from GBI's headquarters to the funeral home by various members of local law enforcement.

Second GSP trooper death this year

This is the second Georgia trooper to be killed in the line of duty in less than a month. Georgia State Trooper Jimmy Cenescar died after a crash on Sunday, Jan. 28, while attempting to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85. Cenescar's vehicle left the road and struck an embankment. Emergency personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures before he was rushed to Northside Gwinnett Hospital where he passed away.

Cenescar was born in Haiti and was inspired by his aunt to pursue his law enforcement career, despite aspiring to be an astronaut.

He was laid to rest earlier this month.