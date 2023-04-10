Charges pending after 3 shot in attempted robbery near Phipps Plaza

Atlanta Police are still sorting out what happened after a robbery attempt led to a shooting in the middle of the busy Buckhead shopping district on Easter Sunday.

Detectives say a 16-year-old armed with a gun had robbery on his mind. Around 3 p.m., he entered the front of the LA Fitness center on Peachtree Road.

FOX 5 has learned one of the victims, Elisha Talley, is a Morehouse College student

"You don't like to think whether it is a Morehouse alum or not...that anyone would be victim to crime. Certainly, hearing that it is a Morehouse alum it hurts my heart. Just sad to hear it," Morehouse graduate Kwasi Irving commented.

Police have not explained exactly how the shooting happened since both the two victims and the suspected teen suspect were all shot. FOX 5 cameras spotted lots of Atlanta Police Department bike patrol officers in the Buckhead area Monday.

It was a welcomed site for those who live and shop here.

"I don't like crime anywhere. Something has to be done about this lawlessness that exist here and all the other major cities across the United States," said Jim Whipple, a retiree who moved to Buckhead from Upstate New York.

Police say they have not yet lodged any charges.