Charges dropped in death of Hall County teacher Jason Hughes

The Brief The Hall County District Attorney has dismissed all charges against five teenagers involved in the death of teacher and coach Jason Hughes. The decision follows a request from Hughes’ family, who described the incident as a "tragic accident." As the community prepares to lay Hughes to rest this Saturday, a memorial fund has already raised nearly half a million dollars for his family.



The Hall County District Attorney has dropped all charges against several teens arrested in connection with the death of teacher and coach Jason Hughes, according to sheriff's officials.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 5 on Friday afternoon that the case has been dismissed following a direct request from the Hughes family.

The backstory:

It all began when 18-year-old Jayden Wallace was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving. Investigators say Wallace allegedly ran over Hughes during a senior prank at the coach's home. According to deputies, the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on a Saturday after Hughes caught a group of teenagers throwing toilet paper across his yard. As Hughes ran to catch the teens while they were fleeing, he slipped on wet pavement and fell into the path of a vehicle driven by Wallace.

However, Hughes' family has maintained that this was never a criminal act. Ben Palmer, Hughes' brother-in-law, said the family firmly believes the death was a tragic accident. In a written message to media outlets, Palmer revealed that Hughes was actually aware the students were coming to his home that night and was even "excited" about the prank.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office issued a statement on the case being dropped. It reads,

"The Hall County Sheriff’s Office supports District Attorney Lee Darragh’s decision to dismiss the charges against the five students involved in last weekend’s tragic vehicle accident that claimed the life of North Hall High School teacher Jason Hughes.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is tasked with making appropriate charges in cases where there is evidence to do so, even when the decision to bring charges is difficult and could be viewed negatively by the public. It is the responsibility of the District Attorney’s Office to determine how to handle those charges through adjudication. We respect Mr. Darragh’s decision to dismiss the charges in this incident."

Dig deeper:

Along with Wallace, four other teenagers had been charged in connection to the prank-gone-wrong. Those charges have now also been dropped.

What you can do:

As the community mourns, a GoFundMe organized in memory of Hughes has seen an outpouring of support, raising nearly $500,000 as of March 11.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

What's next:

Hughes will be laid to rest this Saturday.