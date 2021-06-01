Changes to requirements for licenses for first time drivers begin July 1

article

Beginning next month, Georgians who are 17 years old will need to complete a driver training program.

The Georgia General Assembly made changes to Joshua’s Law earlier this year. Right now, those who wait until they are 17 to take the test for their first license are exempt from the 30 hours of instruction and six hours of on-the-road training.

That changes on July 1.

That is when anyone who is 18 or under will need to take those courses for their initial Class D license.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services said the Alcohol and Drug Awareness Program (ADAP) are available through most area high schools and the options for parents to have their child fulfill the remaining Joshua’s Law requirements can be found at https://dds.georgia.gov/joshuas-law-requirements.

For more information on Joshua’s Law and the changes, go to www.dds.georgia.gov.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.