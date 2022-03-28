Chamblee police search for man accused of punching Lyft driver in the face

Chamblee Police are working to identify the man accused of assaulting Lyft driver following a rideshare in late February

At some point during the rideshare on February 25 the suspect punched the driver in the face.

The suspect, later identified by police as Tajmare Flood, exited the vehicle near the Amoco gas station.

Flood then made threats directed at the driver and pulled out a gun, police said.

Police are working to locate the man accused of assaulting a Lyft driver. (Chamblee Police Department)

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Chamblee Police Department.

