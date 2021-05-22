Chamblee police make arrest in connection to deadly apartment complex shooting

Police in Chamblee said officers tracked and arrested a suspect connected to a deadly Saturday morning shooting at an apartment complex.

Police said investigators tracked the suspect to Stone Mountain using a partial description of their vehicle and location services on allegedly stolen cell photos.

Police used license plate reading cameras to get a full description of the suspect's vehicle and plates, which they pinpointed in Stone Mountain. Police said Saturday officer arrested the suspect, who was standing outside of the vehicle, without incident. Police said charges are currently pending amid the investigation.

Police said the suspect and victim apparently knew each other and the shooting appeared to be connected with drug-related activity.

Police said that found a woman shot inside an apartment on Saturday morning. She was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital.

