Chamblee police investigate after body found

Chamblee police are investigating after a male body was found Saturday.

According to investigators, around 2:30 p.m. officers went to the 2600 block of Johnson Road and found a dead body.

Witnesses told police the location was is known to be used as a recording studio.

Police did not know if the victim died as a result of a shooting.

No word on if any suspects were arrested.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

Advertisement

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the Chamblee Police Department’s non-emergency number, 770-986-5005.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.