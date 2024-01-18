Police chase ends in head-on crash, DUI arrest in Chamblee

Image 1 of 11 ▼ A suspected drunk driver was rushed to the hospital after crashing head-on into another vehicle along Shallowford Road while attempting to flee Chamblee police on Jan. 18, 2024. (FOX 5)

A suspected drunk driver fleeing from Chamblee police ended up in a head-on crash along Shallowford Road on Thursday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. when officers with the Chamblee Police Department spotted the driver along Buford Highway. They attempted to pull the vehicle over, but police say the driver sped off, crashing into two vehicles as officers gave chase.

Police say the vehicles ended up crashing head-on into another vehicle along Shallowford Drive near Beverly Hills Drive, just north of Shallowford Park.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition. That person will be charged with DUI.

The driver of the other vehicles involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.

Crews spent hours investigating, documenting the scene, and cleaning up the wreck.

The case remains under investigation.