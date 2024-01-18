Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, White County

Police chase ends in head-on crash, DUI arrest in Chamblee

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Chamblee
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 11

A suspected drunk driver was rushed to the hospital after crashing head-on into another vehicle along Shallowford Road while attempting to flee Chamblee police on Jan. 18, 2024. (FOX 5)

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - A suspected drunk driver fleeing from Chamblee police ended up in a head-on crash along Shallowford Road on Thursday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. when officers with the Chamblee Police Department spotted the driver along Buford Highway. They attempted to pull the vehicle over, but police say the driver sped off, crashing into two vehicles as officers gave chase.

Police say the vehicles ended up crashing head-on into another vehicle along Shallowford Drive near Beverly Hills Drive, just north of Shallowford Park.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition. That person will be charged with DUI.

The driver of the other vehicles involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.

Crews spent hours investigating, documenting the scene, and cleaning up the wreck.

The case remains under investigation.