Chamblee officer shot during police chase involving stolen car, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Chamblee
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Law enforcement from across the metro Atlanta area are searching for a suspect after a Chamblee officer was shot during a police chase.

Officials say shortly after midnight, officers with the Chamblee Police Department located a stolen vehicle that had been used in an armed robbery inside the city.

When officers tried to stop the car, they say the driver fled, leading to a chase that ended when the stolen vehicle crashed near Briarcliff Road and Briarcliff Way.

According to police, the suspects fled on foot and shot at the responding officers, hitting one.

Medics rushed the officer, who has not been identified, to a nearby hospital. At last report, they are in stable condition.

Investigators arrested one suspect at the scene and are still looking for one more. At this time, detectives have not released a description of the suspect.

Police have shut down the intersection of Briarcliff Road and Henderson Mill Road while the investigation continues.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Chamblee Police Department. 