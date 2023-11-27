Chamblee Police to hand out free steering wheel locks

If you drive a Kia or Hyundai and you live in the city of Chamblee, the Chamblee Police Club has a gift for you in order to crack down on carjackings.

The cars must have keyed ignitions, not push start.

Residents who fit the criteria can stop by Chamblee Police Department located at 4445 Buford Highway on Dec. 2 between noon and 4 p.m. for a free steering wheel lock.

The tools will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.