Chamblee City Councilman attends public hearing, tests positive for COVID-19

The City of Chamblee is alerting attendees of a recent city council hearing after a person tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the Chamblee City Council held a regularly scheduled public hearing and meeting at the Chamblee Civic Center on the afternoon of Thursday, May 14.

The next day, officials say a person, who FOX 5 has learned is Councilman Brian Mock, attended the meeting, became symptomatic the next day, and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

At the time of the meeting, officials say Mock was not symptomatic, wore a mask, and remained six feet away from all other attendees.

"No one really came in six feet of (Councilman Mock)," says City Manager Jon Walker. "However, we've asked them to stay home, isolate and take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms

In order to reduce exposure and spread, the civic center will be cleaned and closed for 10 days. All city employees who attended will also self-isolate.

The city has already notified all attendees who provided either a phone number or an email address at the meeting.

