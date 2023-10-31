Chamblee to consider annexation of neighborhoods east of I-85

article

An application and petitions were submitted on Tuesday proposing the expansion of the city of Chamblee eastward past Interstate 85.

The proposed annexation would add the Mercer University's Atlanta Campus, Embry Hills Neighborhood and Belaire Circle communities into the city limits.

"I am pleased that council voted unanimously to accept this annexation application," said Mayor Brian Mock. "The residents of Embry Hills have approached the city numerous times over the past ten years. In the past, we’ve held many town halls and community meetings to discuss the possibilities, but other city-hood movements always popped up and residents waited to see what might happen. I’m glad we have finally reached a point where our neighbors can have the opportunity to join the City of Chamblee. I am also honored to have Mercer as a part of this process. Having a major university within our city will open many doors and opportunities for our community. I look forward to having the Mercer team joining us at the table."

That would be about 3,500 new residents and 1,115 registered voters.

It would increase the city’s population to 33,500.

"As a resident of Embry Hills and more than 20-year resident of unincorporated DeKalb, I look forward to our community benefiting from the thoughtful and forward-thinking development I have observed in Chamblee," said Bill Blumberg, President of the Embry Hills Civic Association

Notices will be mailed out to all the households on Nov. 24 with a public hearing on the matter being taken up on Dec. 14.

"Our new residents will receive the same services that we provide to our current residents," said Jon Walker, Chamblee’s City Manager. "This annexation will require us to hire additional police officers, sanitation workers, and purchase additional equipment. This area will continue to receive water, sewer, and fire services from the County. We will take care of their roads, sidewalks, sanitation and provide police services."

The Chamblee City Council will decide the matter on Dec. 19.

If approved, the city would officially grow on the first of the year.