Centennial Yards: Work on next phase expected to begin by next summer

Developers are hoping to start working on the next phase of Centennial Yards by next summer.

Centennial Yards is located next to State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The massive entertainment venue will include a hotel, several food-and-beverage tenants, a plaza, apartments, retail space and more.

Centennial Yards is being built in 8 phases. Construction has already started on an apartment building and a boutique hotel that are slated to be completed in 2025.

The developer says it hopes to have two-thirds of the project completed before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The design and architectural firm Gensler is working on the $5 billion project.