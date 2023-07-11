Celebration of Life and services for retired Fulton County Superior Court Judge Marvin S. Arrington, Jr.

article

The family of Marvin S. Arrington, Sr., has announced plans for his Celebration of His Life & Legacy.

Arrington died at the age of 82 at his home in Atlanta, surrounded by loved ones, according to his family.

RETIRED FULTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE MARVIN S. ARRINGTON SR. DEAD AT 82

A series of events will be held to honor the retired Fulton County Superior Court Judge and former City of Atlanta Council president beginning July 26.

July 26

Kappa Alpha Psi Memorial Service (Members Only)

Murray Brothers Funeral Home (Cascade Chapel), 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW

Service starts at 7 p.m.

July 27

Lying in State and Tributes from the City of Atlanta and Fulton County

Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue SW

The Marvin S. Arrington, Sr. Council Chambers

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Lying in State

12 p.m. – Tributes

Wake / Family Hour

Big Bethel AME Church, 220 Auburn Ave. NE

6 – 8 p.m.

July 28

Celebration of Life

Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St. NE

The service begins at 11 a.m.

Interment

Greenwood Ceremony, 1173 Cascade Circle SW

Repast

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road NW

July 29

Film Screening of "Bo Legs: Marvin S. Arrington, Sr. – An Atlanta Story"

Lindsay Street Baptist Church, 500 Lindsay Street NW

2 p.m.