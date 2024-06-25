CeeLo Green to be honored by DeKalb County on Tuesday

article

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and the Board of Commissioners are set to honor the musical legacy of Thomas Calloway, better known as CeeLo Green, in celebration of African American Music Appreciation Month. This tribute will take place during the Board of Commissioners Regular Business Meeting on Tuesday, June 25, at 9 a.m. at the Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Dr., Decatur, GA 30030.

At the meeting, CEO Thurmond will present CeeLo with DeKalb County’s highest civilian honor, the W.W. King Bridge Builder Award. Commissioner Robert Patrick will also recognize the artist with the District 1 African American Music Appreciation Month Trailblazer Award, highlighting CeeLo’s significant impact on the entertainment industry.

African American Music Appreciation Month, initially designated as Black Music Month by President Jimmy Carter in 1979, celebrates the rich heritage and lasting impact of African American music. This month emphasizes the profound contributions of African American musicians and artists across all genres, acknowledging their influence on American music history and honoring the creativity and artistic achievements that continue to shape and inspire global music culture.

CeeLo Green, renowned for his soulful contributions to hip hop and R&B, has left an indelible mark on the music industry with hits such as "Crazy" and "Forget You." His career, spanning from his early days with Goodie Mob to his successful solo projects, has earned him multiple Grammy Awards and widespread acclaim. CeeLo’s influence resonates deeply in DeKalb County, inspiring countless youth and individuals.

"CeeLo has profoundly impacted the music industry with his soulful voice and unmatched showmanship, but it is his business acumen that truly sets him apart – he is a true ‘entertainment brand,’" Commissioner Patrick said. "Watching him perform in my district at the grand opening of Assembly Studios in Doraville was absolutely captivating."

The public and media are invited to attend the Board of Commissioners meeting, which is open to the public. A live stream of the meeting will be available at DCTV Channel 23.

This event not only celebrates CeeLo’s achievements but also honors the rich legacy of African American music during this special month of appreciation.