Shooting involving sheriff's office under investigation in Banks County, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms it has been asked to investigate an "officer-involved shooting" in Banks County.

The Banks County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook shortly before noon that there was an "active law enforcement scene" in the area of Cedar Drive in Alto.

The sheriff's office told FOX 5 Atlanta that it had requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to respond to the incident.

FOX 5 Atlanta then reached out to the GBI.

The GBI says that it will issue a news release when they have more information. Neither the GBI nor the sheriff's office were willing to share any details about what occurred.

MAP OF THE AREA