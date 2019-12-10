CDC warns flu season started early in Georgia

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said flu activity is off to an earlier than usual start and it's affecting millions of people.

Health officials said the easiest way to prevent spreading the flu is to get a flu shot.

Even though the season is in full swing, they said it's never too late to get your shot.

It takes about two weeks to kick in and give you immunity.

And as always, anyone who feels sick, stay home this will help prevent the spread of germs.