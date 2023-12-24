Precautions to take during the holidays to avoid bringing home a virus

Health experts are warning about a rise in COVID-19, the flu and RSV cases in the U.S. while many people are gathering with loved ones.

The CDC and other health agencies are warning about a rise in hospitalizations, especially as a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus has emerged.

"There's a lot more travel happening, especially after all the restrictions for the last few years. And so we're seeing a rise in cases of lots of different respiratory viruses," said Dr. Seem Lakdawala, an associate professor at Emory's department of microbiology and immunology.

According to the CDC, in November and early December, hospitalizations increased by 200% for Influenza, 51% for COVID-19 and 60% for RSV.

New data from the CDC also shows that the new JN.1 variant of the coronavirus now makes up more than 40% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

"We should all be concerned about transmission of respiratory viruses," said Dr. Lakdawala. "We as healthy adults, while we may not get that sick, we can, of course, transmit it then to our elderly family, relatives, neighbors, co-workers, people we care about."

The CDC also issued a health alert in December warning of low vaccination rates for all three respiratory viruses, reporting only 17% of adults had gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine. Only about 36% of adults between the ages of 18 and 65 are getting their flue vaccine.

"Should more people get vaccinated? 100%," said Dr. Lakdawala. "Vaccinations are our primary way to reduce the spread of viruses because that increases our barrier to becoming infected."

She also said masking up during travel can be extremely effective.

While the doctor agrees these viruses shouldn't keep people from gathering, she also said people shouldn't forget the precautions that were effective during the pandemic.

"We need to not forget lessons that worked and, you know, with our need to want to reclaim our own lives, throw away all the masks we bought, you know, and forget about all of the things that we learned that worked for our lives," she said.