Monkeypox in Georgia: CDC says metro Atlanta man has first confirmed case

Health officials said a metro Atlanta man has the first confirmed case of monkeypox in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Wednesday a case of orthopoxvirus.

Officials said the CDC confirmed with state health officials that the orthopoxvirus case reported last week was indeed monkeypox.

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

"The individual remains in isolation at home, and DPH continues monitoring his symptoms and contact tracing — all of which began last week with the orthopoxvirus diagnosis," a Georgia DPH spokesperson said.

WHAT ARE SYMPTOMS OF MONKEYPOX

The CDC reported 25 total cases of monkeypox and orthopoxvirus in the U.S. as of Sunday afternoon.

Monkeypox symptoms

The CDC said an infected person may feel these symptoms five to 21 days after infection:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

The infected person may develop a rash within one to three days, starting at the face and spreading to other parts of the body before drying up and falling off.

How does monkeypox spread?

The CDC reports the virus enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract or the mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose or mouth.

Is monkeypox deadly?

This year, there have been more than 1,400 monkeypox cases and 63 deaths in four countries where the disease is endemic — Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo and Nigeria — according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to WHO, the fatality rate for monkeypox varies between zero and 11% in the general population. The rate is higher among young children.

The Assocaited Press contributed to this report.

