Cause of death released for Cherokee County woman pulled from lake

Authorities have released the cause of a death for a missing 65-year-old Cherokee County woman whose body was found in a Cherokee County lake last month.

Laura Ann Linden's body was found in Lake Aarrowhead on Feb. 15.

Cherokee County Sheriff's investigators say they began searching for her after she text messaged her friends on Feb. 11 and then disappeared. She had recently moved to the Lake Arrowhead community, investigators say.

Investigators say friends, who also live in Lake Arrowhead, were expecting her at their home for dinner Saturday, but she never showed up. The sheriff's office posted a photo of Linden, along with her gray Nissan Sentra on social media, asking if anyone has seen her to give them a call.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, dive teams recovered Linden's body, which was inside her car, from the lake after receiving a call about a possible vehicle in the water near Peninsula Way.

Authorities since have said Linden died from accidental drowning and complications of alcohol abuse.