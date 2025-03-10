Caught on cam: Duluth DUI crash, driver still drinking, police say

The Brief Shocking video shows a white truck running a red light in Duluth, crashing into another car. The truck driver was hospitalized with a head injury and now faces DUI charges. Police say they found three empty BuzzBallz cans in the truck.



A newly released video captures the moment a driver ran a red light in Duluth, crashing into another vehicle at an intersection.

What we know:

The footage shows a white truck ignoring the traffic signal before slamming into a dark-colored car. Authorities say the truck’s driver was taken to the hospital with a head injury and is now facing DUI charges.

Police reported finding three empty BuzzBallz cans inside the truck. Police also said the man was reportedly still drinking when officers arrived.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the driver. Also, there is no update yet on the condition of the other driver.