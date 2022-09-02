Catersville deputy chief arrested for soliciting prostitution in Florida, police say
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A senior ranking member of the Cartersville Police Department is facing charges out of Florida related to prostitution, authorities said.
Deputy Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida for soliciting prostitution, lewdness, or assignation, according to the Cartersville Police Department.
The department said it will be conducting an internal investigation.
DiPrima has been placed on administrative leave.