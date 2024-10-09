Casting Call for Oct. 9, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

1. Tyler Perry Studios is looking for stylish club goers for a new project titled "R&B." The project is filming on Oct. 21 in Atlanta. Send your submissions to destinationcastingextras@gmail.com with the subject "Stylish Club 10/21."

2. "Stranger Things" needs an amputee or amelic for a shoot on Oct. 17. Fittings are happening now, and there is a possible haircut and fitting pay bump. Applicants should be male and between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Apply at https://castingtaylormade.com/

3. An unnamed indie movie for a streaming platform is casting adult airport patrons for a shoot on Oct. 11 in Marietta. To apply, submit your name, current photos, age, weight, height, clothing sizes, location (city and state), and contact number to Setlifeindie@gmail.com with the subject "AIRPORT."

4. Kroger is looking for real Kroger customers between the age of 20 and 40 for a commercial. The commercial is filming Oct. 23 and 24 and the audition deadline is Oct. 10 at 8 a.m. Apply at https://www.instagram.com/stilwellcastingatl/ OR on Actors Access.

News/Networking

1. WIFTA is hosting its 50th Anniversary Gala on Oct. 26 at The Georgia Aquarium. The event is celebrating 50 years of women in Georgia Entertainment. Guests can network with other women in the industry, and learn more about this organization! Kyanna Simone is the host. Learn more at https://www.wifta.org/upcoming-events.

2. The Creators Brand is hosting a creator's screening on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at Hudson Grille in Kennesaw. The event will showcase independent films by Atlanta filmmakers and offer the chance to network with other creatives. Visit https://www.instagram.com/thecreatorsbrand to learn more and get tickets.

3. Trilith Institute is getting into the Halloween spirit with a special SFX makeup workshop. Participants will watch a professional create a fiction character with prosthetics and makeup, get hands-on guidance, and get a take-home kit. The workshop will happen on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Learn more and sign up at https://trilithinstitute.org/event/sfx-makeup-workshop/