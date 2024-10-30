Casting Call for Oct. 30, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

Project: "Doctor Pimple Popper"

Casting/Seeking: New patients dealing with issue like a growth or abscess, severe acne or blackheads, keloids, rhinophyma, NF, lipoma, milia, cyst, or any other skin condition. (Can be you or someone you know)

Filming: TBD

Submission info: Name, Location, Contact, Your Story & Condition, Photos of yourself & condition, Social Media Links

Email: castingdrpimplepopper@gmail.com

Project: ‘Beyond The Gates’ - New CBS Daytime Soap Opera

Casting: Country Club Men and Women, Bartender/Wait staff with real experience. Any gender, any ethnicity, any sizes, and age 21+

Filming: November - airing in early 2025

Submission info: name, number, age, DOB, height, sizes (all), headshot, full body shot (2), resume

Email: BTGextras@cabcastings.com with the subject "COUNTRY CLUB MALE" or "COUNTRY CLUB FEMALE" or "BARTENDER" or "WAIT STAFF"

Project: Unnamed Streaming Platform Project (Independent Production)

Casting: Men and women for an entourage: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: 11/3 in Buford Paid with a gas bump

Submission info: Name, current photos (photos should depict your current look), Age/height/weight, Sizes, Location (city, state), Contact number

Email: Setlifeindie@gmail.com with the subject "SUNDAY"

Project: Rolling Loud Music Festival ft. Futute, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti

Casting: Security or concert goer with trendy concert attire and a great attitude. Any ethnicity, any gender, ages 18-65

Filming: Nov. 6 at Trilith Studios (indoor)

Apply at https://castingtaylormade.com/open-casting-calls-shows

Jobs

Atlanta Hawks LED Programming Coordinator (entry level)

Duties:

Coordinate the production and delivery of LED content

Content coordinator and scheduler for the Atlanta Hawks Live Entertainment & Production Department

Programming and operational support for in-arena and web/broadcast Hawks video productions or specialty digital signage

Manage day-to-day production process for Digital Signage and LED production needs

Requirements:

Ability to creatively and effectively engage and work with a team of producers, editors, designers and engineers

A minimum of three (3) years combined professional experience

A beginner/intermediate experience with Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Media Encoder preferred. Experience in After Effects is a plus

Ability to work nights, weekends, and holidays

Apply at https://www.teamworkonline.com/

Workshops/News/Networking Opportunities

1. Prepare! Pitch! Present! Virtual Workshop on Nov. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.

What you’ll learn:

Audition Techniques

Self-presentation skills

Pitching yourself to agents/ managers

On-camera techniques

Teachers:

January Curry: casting director, writer, producer, owner of Destination Casting

Rhonda Marie Alston: Producer, sports & talent manager, owner of Forever Golden Films

Register at https://theactorsprep.com/

2. BackLight Student Film Festival Submissions are open!

Categories:

Short form: 7 minutes and under

Mid-Length: 7-25 minutes

Deadline: Dec. 31. Must be between the ages of 18-23 and be a student in Georgia.

Learn more or submit at https://backlightfilmfestival.com/