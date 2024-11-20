Casting Call for Nov. 20, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Casting Calls

1. Project: ‘I Love Boosters’

Roles : Young, fashionable men and women for a fashion show, ages 20-45, any ethnicity.

Filming : November 22 in Norcross.

Pay : Paid.

Submission Info : Submit updated pictures (including age, height, weight, and contact information). Must include a dated selfie.

Email : Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject Line: ONE DAY FASHION

2. Project: ‘Found’ Season 2 Finale

Roles : Barista, bus driver, clients, detectives, doctors, nurses, passengers, police officers, prison guards, press, and others. Ages 18+, any gender, any ethnicity.

Filming : Now through November 25 in Atlanta and surrounding areas.

Pay : Paid.

Apply: Visit : Visit Casting Taylor Made

3. Unnamed Commercial

Roles : Athletic male, ages 20-40s, any ethnicity.

Filming : One day between January 13-17, 2025.

Pay : Paid.

Submission Info : Submit name, contact info, height, headshot, and full-body shot.

Email : AvaGraceCasting@gmail.com

Subject Line: ATHLETIC MALE

Job Opportunities

1. Audacy Board Operator (Part-Time)

Duties : Operate broadcast board, digital editing, recording, maintaining network feeds, ensuring FCC compliance, and other tasks.

Requirements : Minimum 2 years of experience preferred, familiarity with station format and FCC regulations.

Apply: Visit : Visit Audacy Careers

2. Maintenance Supervisor at Classic Tents and Events (Full-Time)

Duties : Preventative maintenance, equipment repairs, cleaning, and upkeep.

Requirements : Knowledge of material handling equipment preferred, forklift maintenance experience a plus.

Apply: Visit : Visit Classic Tents Now Hiring

News and Networking Opportunities

1. Get Scene Southeast Actors Summit

Details : Early bird ticket prices available now for the in-person event at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

When : February 21-23, 2025.

Features : Networking, professional workshops, and career-building tools.

Learn More: Get Scene Studios.

2. Casting Assistant Pathway Program (Casting Society)

Application Deadline : December 6, 2024.

Details : A 12-module virtual program covering industry insights, audition prep, casting process, and more.

Requirements : Applicants must be 18+, have at least a high school diploma, and commit to attending all modules.

Learn More: Casting Society Pathway Program.

Stay tuned for more updates on casting calls, job postings, and industry networking opportunities!