Casting Call for May 8, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

1. "Cobra Kai" is filming its sixth season and needs wine tasters (25 to 65 years old, all ethnicities welcome) and servers and bartenders (18 to 35-year-olds of all ethnicities). The show is filming on May 14. To apply, send in your name, contact, age and date of birth, measurements, city/state of residence, US citizenship, any previous "Cobra Kai" appearances, and two recent pictures to cobrakaiextras6@gmail.com with the subject "WINE 5/14" or "SERVER/ BARTENDER 5/14."

2. A commercial shoot is casting running and hiking types between the ages of 20 and 40 for a shoot on May 15, 16, or 17. Send in recent pictures of you, clothing sizes, and contact info to ecapromos2024@gmail.com with the subject "HOTEL."

3. The project "Oops All Berries" (better known as Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’) is looking for background actors with formal wear for a scene. All genders are needed, but men must wear a tuxedo and women must wear floor-length gowns. The scene is filming on May 23 and 24 and will be an overnight shoot. To apply, send your name, contact information, a current photo in your formal wear, current sizes, shoot availability, and if you’re registered with Central Casting to memories@centralcasting.com with the subject "GALA."

Jobs

1. Live Nation Atlanta is hiring a production runner for the Tabernacle. Duties include planning and coordinating various aspects of live events, including the transportation of crew, facilitating crew meal orders with local restaurants, and more miscellaneous duties. Apply here.

News

1. Get Scene Studios is hosting the Southeast Actor Conference on June 7 to 9. The conference includes speakers from talent agencies, breakout workshops, and networking opportunities and will be held at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. Learn more and get tickets here.

