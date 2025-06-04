Casting Call for June 4, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

1. Project: Undisclosed Film

Casting: ‘Social Media Influencer,’ ages 20-40s, any gender, any ethnicity, must have an already established Instagram or TikTok account showcasing your attitude, comedy, videos and overall outgoing personality

Filming: July 1 in Atlanta

Submission info: Name, phone number, current photo/headshot, Instagram and/or TikTok to DestinationCastingSubmissions@gmail.com with the subject "Social Media Influencer"

2. Project: "Breadwinner"

Casting: Kindergarten students, ages 5-6, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: June 11 in Griffin PAID

Submission info: Three pictures (include a dates and full body shot), age, height, weight, and parents/guardians contact info to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "GRIFFIN KINDERGARTEN"

3. Project: Sweet Magnolias

Casting: Featured little boy with BIG personality! Age 6-8, any ethnicity

Filming: June 11 in Decatur

Submission info: Recent photo, age, clothing size, and parent/guardian contact info to SweetMagnoliasExtras@gmail.com with the subject "PARTY KID"

4. Project: New HBCU Series (Directed by Debbie Allen)

Casting: Multiple Roles: student types, ages 18+, African-American

Where/When: Midtown area on June 11

Apply at centralcasting.com/hbcu Or call 404-920-8011

Jobs

1. Position: Event Runner Company (Atlanta Symphony Arts)

Duties:

Work directly with the venue and touring party to retrieve and deliver items from local stores, restaurants, airports, hotels, laundry facilities, etc.

Providing transportation service for an Artist's touring party in a company vehicle

Assist in ordering meals and after-show food

Maintain show cash and receipts throughout the day

Assisting with miscellaneous projects as directed by Atlanta Symphony Hall LIVE's Event Manager or a member of the Artist's Touring Party

Requirements:

High school diploma or GED

Proficient in Microsoft Word

Experience in cash reconciliation

Available for long shifts, including nights and weekends (typical show days average 15 hours), in a fast-paced environment

Ability to drive 15-passenger vehicles

Must be 21 years of age or older and possess a valid driver’s license

Apply at: https://www.woodruffcenter.org/careers/

News/Networking/Events

1. Is it Slow or Just you? Presented by Get Scene Studios (Free)

Presenters: MelMack (Casting Director) and Jesse Malinowski (actor)

What you’ll get: industry updates, networking, etc.

When: Mon June 23 from 6:40 to 8 p.m. on Zoom

Learn more and register: https://www.getscenestudios.com/online