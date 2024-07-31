Casting Call for July 31, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras:

1. An unidentified brand is looking for actors for a commercial shoot. The commercial is casting actors of any gender and ethnicity between the ages of 20 and 50 for a shoot on Aug. 4 in Atlanta. To apply, send a recent picture, all clothing sizes, and all contact info to ECApromos2024@gmail.com with the subject "SUNDAY."

2. An unnamed project is casting sports bar patrons as background extras. The project will film on Aug. 15 in Downtown Atlanta and needs actors of any gender and ethnicity in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. To apply, submit your name, contact info, height, a headshot, and full body shot to AvaGraceCasting@gmail.com with the subject "BACKGROUND."

Jobs

1. Trilith LIVE is hiring a director of Sales, Marketing, and Promotion Employer.

Duties:

Build a comprehensive marketing, communications, and public relations strategy for LIVE

Create remarkable experiences for clients and guests that create buzz and excitement in the entertainment industry and beyond

Partner with the Town at Trilith, Trilith Studios, Trilith Foundation, & Trilith Institute to create the seamless delivery of events, programs and activities

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration or a related field

Minimum of five years in the field of hospitality, convention, hotel, trade show or meeting room sales and marketing; or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Knowledge and experience with conventions and event planning

To apply, email your resume and all information to matt.mcclain@trilith.com

2. Alliance Theater is looking for a new crew chief.

Duties:

Supervise and assist the Stage Operations Crew in running all backstage duties of Alliance Theatre performances

Assist with the load-in, load-out, and repertory change-over of all Alliance Theatre productions

Provide leadership and guidance to the Stage Operations Crew and Additional Labor staff

Other duties as assigned

Qualification:

Rigging scenery for theater

Experience running theater productions as a stagehand

Experience leading crews is desired

Apply at https://www.woodruffcenter.org/careers/

News and Career Development

1. The Amazing Stories Foundation is opening its Film and TV Career Pipeline. Participants will receive stipends during training and have the opportunity to be placed in paid PA positions on sets. The sessions begins on Monday, Aug. 19. Applicants must live in metro Atlanta area, have reliable transportation, be available for full-time freelance employment after completing training, and be 18 years old or older. The submission deadline is Friday, Aug. 2. Apply at www.amazingstoriesfoundation.org.

2. Get Scene Studios is hosting an Actors Virtual Summit from Sept 6 to 8. The three-day summit will give actors a set-by-step success plan, improve their confidence, show them how to make more in acting, and learn from top casting directors and acting coaches. Learn more at https://www.getscenestudios.com/virtual-actors-summit