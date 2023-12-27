Casting Call for Dec. 27, 2023: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the new year, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Acting/ Extras:

1. A project is looking for football player types (large build, lineman types) around 18 years old to mid-20s for a football practice scene.

The project is filming on Jan. 3 in Morrow, Georgia.

Email ECApromos2023@gmail.com and put "FOOTBALL" in the subject line.

2. "Stranger Things" is filming on Jan. 22 through Jan. 26 and is looking for adults with medical or paramedic experience.

Go to castingtaylormade.com to apply.

Crew:

1. Post-production teaching artist

Re:Imagine is searching for one English and one Spanish-speaking teacher.

Applicants must be familiar with media production and working with young adults.

Apply at https://www.workforgood.org/job/616097/post-production-teaching-artist/

News:

1. Georgia Film Academy opens Spring 2024 registration

The semester will runs from Jan. 8 through April 25 and will provide workforce training in digital entertainment, film, and television productions.

The GFA is a part of the University System of Georgia and allows both degree and non-degree seeking students to work with industry professionals on skills like production, post-production, e-sports and game development. It also provides internships. Learn more here.