Castin Call for April 17, 2024: Extras and acting rolls in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Extras/Background Castings:

Project: Law of Toughness (Naked Gun Reboot)

Casting: African American Jazz Band (no individual musicians)

Filming Date: TBD

Submission Info: Send videos and pictures of the band in the form of links.

Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject Line: JAZZ BAND

Project: Superman 'Genesis’

Casting: South Asian (any gender, all ages, including minors) and Caucasian (any gender, 18+), must be physically able to run in sand and comfortable with loud noises

Filming Dates: May 28th - 30th in Macon, GA

PAID

Submission Info: Name, contact, and current pictures

Email: zoltar@centralcasting.com

Subject Line: MACON

Jobs:

Title: Security - Reel Security

Location: In and around Atlanta

Duties:

Security for sets, actors, crew members, and equipment

Monitor filming properties

Assist in incident reporting

Provide support in emergency situations

Learn more and apply at reelguards-ga.com

Title: Intern - AMB Sports and Entertainment

Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium

Duties:

Assist production staff to create materials for Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, +

Produce and edit video content

Assist with in-game production

Quality control + more

Apply at AMBSE Career Portal

News:

Atlanta Film Festival Creative Conference - Casting Panel!

Date & Time: April 30, 12 - 1:30 PM

Location: Plaza Theater (Midtown)

Moderator: ME!

Panelists: Big Picture Casting, Rose Locke Casting, and People Store Talent Agency

Learn more and get tickets at Atlanta Film Festival Creative Conference 2024



