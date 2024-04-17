Castin Call for April 17, 2024: Extras and acting rolls in metro Atlanta
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
Extras/Background Castings:
Project: Law of Toughness (Naked Gun Reboot)
- Casting: African American Jazz Band (no individual musicians)
- Filming Date: TBD
- Submission Info: Send videos and pictures of the band in the form of links.
- Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
- Subject Line: JAZZ BAND
Project: Superman 'Genesis’
- Casting: South Asian (any gender, all ages, including minors) and Caucasian (any gender, 18+), must be physically able to run in sand and comfortable with loud noises
- Filming Dates: May 28th - 30th in Macon, GA
- PAID
- Submission Info: Name, contact, and current pictures
- Email: zoltar@centralcasting.com
- Subject Line: MACON
Jobs:
Title: Security - Reel Security
Location: In and around Atlanta
Duties:
- Security for sets, actors, crew members, and equipment
- Monitor filming properties
- Assist in incident reporting
- Provide support in emergency situations
- Learn more and apply at reelguards-ga.com
Title: Intern - AMB Sports and Entertainment
Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium
Duties:
- Assist production staff to create materials for Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, +
- Produce and edit video content
- Assist with in-game production
- Quality control + more
- Apply at AMBSE Career Portal
News:
Atlanta Film Festival Creative Conference - Casting Panel!
- Date & Time: April 30, 12 - 1:30 PM
- Location: Plaza Theater (Midtown)
- Moderator: ME!
- Panelists: Big Picture Casting, Rose Locke Casting, and People Store Talent Agency
- Learn more and get tickets at Atlanta Film Festival Creative Conference 2024