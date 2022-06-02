Atlanta respond to rise in crime at Cascade Springs Nature Preserve

Atlanta leaders tell a police commander to come up with a safety plan for a large tract of land off Cascade Road.

The 125 acres is called the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve.

It has become a favorite for park walkers -- including an organized group called the Nature Gurlz.

Last month, a woman walking alone, was stopped by a man who pulled a knife. He demanded she give up her phone. But that young woman did not cower. She stood her ground and the thief -- who evidently did not want to get physical -- ended up trying to negotiate.

He ordered the woman again to hand over her valuables. She did not.

The walker broke away but dropped her phone. The robber grabbed it and ran off.

Several days before the incident, park enthusiasts, city officials and police had gathered for a celebration at the preserve. During the party, a car alarm went off in the parking lot. The party participants, who were only a few feet away, came out to find a car window smashed.

"We need a safety plan," said Andrea Boone of the council.

Deputy Chief Timothy Peek, who attended the party, told Boone and other members of the public safety panel that he was already working on it.

Peek advised new measures will require Atlanta Police Department to work with the parks department which has to approve what may be needed like additional cameras, and fortifying the perimeter so citizens have to enter at authorized locations.