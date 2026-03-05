Cascade Skating updates policy for minors amid teen activity
ATLANTA - A popular southwest Atlanta skating rink is tightening security rules following recent issues involving teens.
What we know:
Cascade Skating announced a new policy requiring anyone under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or adult while on the property on weekends. The change applies Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Management says additional police officers and security personnel will also be present. Unaccompanied minors will be considered trespassing under the new rules.
