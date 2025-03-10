Adamsville neighbors tired of skating around Cascade violence concerns

The Brief



The chairperson of Atlanta Neighborhood Planning Unit H is considering partnering with a group or forming a neighborhood watch group after two recent incidents tied to the popular Cascade Family Skating rink in Adamsville.

Khalifa Lee wants to monitor the area along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Interstate 285.

What we know:

March started with two incidents in the area. A week ago on Sunday, two people were wounded in a shooting in the Cascade Family Skating rink parking lot. Atlanta police said a fight has since broken out at the rink.

The night before that double shooting, unsupervised children flooded the Texaco gas station across the street. Video on social media showed kids who tried to kick in the locked door of the Food Mart, which was still open at the time.

Texaco gas station near Cascade Family Skating in Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What they're saying:

"We want to create an environment that's welcoming and protective for our children," said NPU-H chair Lee. "We've been asking for a simple camera to right here on the corner for a while."

"Over the years, we were used to seeing the lights on at the Texaco, a security presence," said Lee "So, when [we] saw the video, none of that was happening that night."

Whether it was cameras or cars, Lee says the neighborhood has demanded a stronger, consistent police presence.

Surveillance camera (File) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"Imagine if there had been that one car that's often times sitting in the middle of the street." said Lee.

What's next:

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out for comment from Cascade Family Skating. No one was available.

Lee said he has spoken to the business owners about adding better safety measures.

Cascade Family Skating